Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Chelsea Clinton: I'm not…

Chelsea Clinton: I’m not the person to defeat Trump

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 8:53 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chelsea Clinton says she doesn’t have her sights on running for a public office, and has no intention of running against President Donald Trump in the next election.

Clinton tells “CBS This Morning” of Trump: “I’m definitely not the right person to defeat him in 2020.”

The younger Clinton says her mother, who was Trump’s Democratic opponent in 2016 — isn’t focused on politics either. Instead, she said, Hillary Clinton is writing a book and spending time with Chelsea’s two young children.

Asked whether a run for office is inevitable because her parents were both politicians, Chelsea Clinton would only say that everyone should be willing to fight for programs and policies they believe in. She said, “I hope that politics is in all of our DNA.”

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Chelsea Clinton: I'm not…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson signs book during Texas listening tour

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.