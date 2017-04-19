China says Interpol notice issued for billionaire Guo Wengui

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign ministry said Wednesday that Interpol has issued a “red notice” seeking the arrest of Guo Wengui, a Chinese billionaire who has threatened to expose corruption at the highest levels of the ruling Communist Party.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang gave no details about Guo’s alleged crimes when announcing the Interpol notice.

The real estate tycoon disappeared from public view in 2014 but resurfaced in recent months, claiming in two interviews with overseas Chinese media and a stream of Twitter posts that he held damning information about party elites.

His case has been closely followed by Chinese political watchers, who say his leaks could be potentially damaging as internal factions jostle for power in the months leading up to the 19th Party Congress this fall, when a new generation of party leaders will be chosen.

Guo, who is believed to be in London, has been linked to Ma Jian, a former deputy head of China’s intelligence service who was charged with corruption in February.

In a brief message to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Guo dismissed the Interpol notice as an empty threat from the Chinese leadership.

“It’s all lies, all threats,” Guo said. “It shows they are scared of me leaking explosive information.”

He added: “Don’t worry, this is a good thing.”

Guo was not listed on Interpol’s website and agency officials declined comment, saying that Interpol does not comment on specific cases without the agreement of the member country involved as a matter of policy.

Associated Press writer Lori Hinnant contributed to this report from Paris.