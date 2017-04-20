Sports Listen

Christie defends killing tunnel project he says ‘stunk’

April 20, 2017
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is defending his decision to discontinue a project to build a rail tunnel connecting New Jersey and New York.

Christie’s 2010 decision has come under fire recently as New York’s Penn Station has been the site of two train derailments and other major delays in recent weeks, affecting Northeast Corridor commuters.

On Wednesday, Christie didn’t answer questions on the topic at a news conference headed by Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker.

In Atlantic City on Thursday, Christie said the shelved tunnel project wouldn’t have been completed by now anyway.

He says a new tunnel project he supports is far superior and the previous project “stunk” because the cost wasn’t shared by New York state or New York City and trains wouldn’t have terminated in Penn Station.


