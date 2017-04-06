Sports Listen

Trending:

Is the hiring freeze working? New Labor Dept. HQ updateHow can IRS do more with less?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Congressman seeks to stop…

Congressman seeks to stop deportation of outspoken immigrant

By SARAH SMITH
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 6:04 pm < a min read
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi congressman is trying to prevent deportation of an immigrant who spoke out against President Donald Trump’s policies.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson introduced a bill Thursday. The measure would prevent Daniela Vargas’ removal on the grounds that she did not willfully cross the border illegally, but was brought into the country by her parents when she was 7.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Vargas on March 1 after she spoke at a Jackson news conference. She was released March 10 on a supervision order.

Thompson’s bill is unlikely to move in the Republican-held Congress.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Vargas was previously protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. It allows immigrants who arrived as children to stay and obtain work permits, good for two years. Vargas was reapplying for DACA when she was detained.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Congressman seeks to stop…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US enters World War I

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Resident Inspector speaks during Career Day

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7137 -0.0107 1.73%
L 2020 25.1386 -0.0301 2.91%
L 2030 27.8455 -0.0545 4.13%
L 2040 29.8981 -0.0703 4.73%
L 2050 17.1006 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2811 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6553 -0.0021 0.93%
C Fund 32.6217 -0.0969 6.07%
S Fund 42.1089 -0.3867 4.57%
I Fund 26.3069 -0.0111 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.