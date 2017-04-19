Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Danish court to decide…

Danish court to decide on extradition of South Korean woman

By master
and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 4:38 am 1 min read
Share

AALBORG, Denmark (AP) — A Danish court has started proceedings to decide whether the daughter of the former confidante of South Korea’s ousted president can be extradited to face prosecution in her home country.

The 20-year-old Chung Yoo-ra is the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, who is jailed in South Korea on suspicion of bribery and receiving favors from companies in return for manipulating government affairs.

Chung, who is wanted as part of the corruption investigation, was arrested in Aalborg, northern Denmark, on Jan. 1 on an international warrant.

Her defense lawyer, Michael Juul Eriksen, said Chung would be willing to go back to South Korea if she were allowed to stay in touch with her daughter.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

“I think she actually would be willing to go if they could just ensure they could provide some sort of possibility that she keep in touch with her child, but that doesn’t seem to be possible and that’s quite inhumane in my opinion,” he told reporters on arrival at the courthouse. “I think it’s her opinion that she’s used as a pawn in a case in Korea, maybe used to put pressure on her mother because that would put pressure on her to actually sit in jail in Korea.”

A lower court last month determined that all conditions for her extradition request had been met. Wednesday’s appeal hearing was scheduled to last one day.

President Park Geun-hye was removed from office last month on allegations that she colluded with Choi.

___

This version corrects 2nd reference to Chung

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Danish court to decide…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: The Ride of Paul Revere

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard and reenactors honor American Revolution

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7263 -0.0091 1.73%
L 2020 25.1393 -0.0305 2.91%
L 2030 27.8257 -0.0574 4.13%
L 2040 29.8682 -0.0732 4.73%
L 2050 17.0773 -0.0486 5.28%
G Fund 15.2941 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8288 0.0650 0.93%
C Fund 32.4907 -0.0937 6.07%
S Fund 42.4020 -0.0009 4.57%
I Fund 26.1804 -0.1862 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.