Danish court to decide on extradition of South Korean woman

AALBORG, Denmark (AP) — A Danish court has started proceedings to decide whether the daughter of the former confidante of South Korea’s ousted president can be extradited to face prosecution in her home country.

The 20-year-old Chung Yoo-ra is the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, who is jailed in South Korea on suspicion of bribery and receiving favors from companies in return for manipulating government affairs.

Chung, who is wanted as part of the corruption investigation, was arrested in Aalborg, northern Denmark, on Jan. 1 on an international warrant.

Her defense lawyer, Michael Juul Eriksen, said Chung would be willing to go back to South Korea if she were allowed to stay in touch with her daughter.

“I think she actually would be willing to go if they could just ensure they could provide some sort of possibility that she keep in touch with her child, but that doesn’t seem to be possible and that’s quite inhumane in my opinion,” he told reporters on arrival at the courthouse. “I think it’s her opinion that she’s used as a pawn in a case in Korea, maybe used to put pressure on her mother because that would put pressure on her to actually sit in jail in Korea.”

A lower court last month determined that all conditions for her extradition request had been met. Wednesday’s appeal hearing was scheduled to last one day.

President Park Geun-hye was removed from office last month on allegations that she colluded with Choi.

