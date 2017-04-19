Sports Listen

DC apartment building shuts down neighbors’ political feud

By master
April 19, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington apartment complex is squashing a political feud of sorts between two of its residents.

WTTG-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oom6xc ) the complex across the street from Nationals Park recently sent an email to residents reminding them it’s a lease violation to hang anything off a balcony. The message came after two residents put up signs with competing political messages.

Aman Dhanda, who says she’s a liberal Democrat, told the station she spent several months living beneath an apartment with a Donald Trump banner on its balcony.

So she put one up herself. It just said “nope” with an arrow pointing upward.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Pictures of the signs were posted on social media, and Dhanda said she got messages from around the world.

Then came the building’s email saying the signs have to come down by May 1.

Information from: WTTG-TV, http://www.myfoxdc.com

