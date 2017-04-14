Sports Listen

Trending:

What gov't reorg means for fedsPost-hiring freeze plan?No 'backdoor draft' for Air Force pilots
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Detained Afghan family gets…

Detained Afghan family gets permanent US resident status

By master
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 2:02 am < a min read
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Lawyers say an Afghan family that traveled to the U.S. on special visas and was detained by immigration officials at the Los Angeles airport in March has received status as permanent residents under their original visas.

The family’s lawyers said the family had final interviews Thursday with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Washington state.

The mother, father and their three young sons arrived at the airport March 2 for a connecting flight to Washington — where they plan to settle — but they were initially detained and split up. Immigration officials planned to send the mother and children to a Texas detention center, but a federal judge quashed the transfer.

They were released from custody a few days later and traveled to Washington.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Government officials previously declined to comment.

Topics:
All News Business News Defense Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Detained Afghan family gets…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1943: Jefferson Memorial dedicated on president's 200th birthday

Fed Photo of the Day

Work continues on Cannon Renewal Project

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.