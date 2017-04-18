Sports Listen

Dozens apply to be next chief of Honolulu Police Department

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 10:21 pm < a min read
HONOLULU (AP) — Dozens are applying to be the next chief of the embattled Honolulu Police Department.

The Honolulu Police Commission has received 30 to 35 applications from Hawaii and other parts of the United States.

Applicants are vying to replace Louis Kealoha, who recently retired amid a federal investigation into allegations of misconduct and corruption within the department. Kealoha received a $250,000 severance for agreeing to retire. He’ll have to pay it back if he’s convicted of a felony. He’s also retiring with his pension and benefits.

Kealoha earned about $190,000 annually.

The Garden Island reports Kauai Police Chief Darryl Perry says he’s one of the applicants. He got his start in law enforcement as a Honolulu police officer.

The commission is aiming for the new chief to be sworn-in this summer

