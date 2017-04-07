Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Drug epidemic: 1 small-town…

Drug epidemic: 1 small-town mayor takes on pill distributors

By MICHAEL VIRTANEN
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 11:37 am < a min read
Share

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia mayor has joined the ranks of at least 11 communities suing some of the biggest U.S. drug distributors, bidding to make them pay for the damage done by addiction in a state already ravaged by the decades-long decline of coal.

Welch Mayor Reba Honacker says she’d like to establish a local rehabilitation center with any money her Appalachian city of 1,900 might gain from the lawsuit.

Her suit in state court is part of a growing push by local communities that lawyers say could ultimately rival the national scope of litigation against tobacco companies over smoking.

So far, 11 opioid distributors have paid about $47 million but admitted no wrongdoing in settling claims by West Virginia’s attorney general they improperly flooded the state with addictive pills.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News Health News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Drug epidemic: 1 small-town…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

Astronaut John Glenn interred at Arlington Cemetery

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7217 0.0080 1.73%
L 2020 25.1577 0.0191 2.91%
L 2030 27.8781 0.0326 4.13%
L 2040 29.9399 0.0418 4.73%
L 2050 17.1281 0.0275 5.28%
G Fund 15.2821 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6683 0.0130 0.93%
C Fund 32.6945 0.0728 6.07%
S Fund 42.4619 0.3530 4.57%
I Fund 26.2424 -0.0645 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.