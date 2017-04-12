Sports Listen

Trending:

What happens after hiring freeze?New Hatch Act violation?How to fix federal hiring
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ecuador opposition candidate challenges…

Ecuador opposition candidate challenges election results

By master
and The Associated Press April 12, 2017 6:58 pm < a min read
Share

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Opposition candidate Guillermo Lasso is challenging Ecuador election results showing he narrowly lost to President Rafael Correa’s handpicked successor.

The former banker filed his complaint with the National Electoral Council Wednesday, demanding a complete recount of all votes filed in the election.

Official results released Monday showed Lasso lost to Lenin Moreno by less than three points. A recount of nearly 300,000 votes confirmed those results.

At a press conference, Lasso repeated his earlier accusations of fraud and said people “need to be in the street.”

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Hundreds of outraged supporters crashed through metal barricades trying to reach the electoral council’s headquarters in Quito on election night April 2nd.

The Organization of American States has said its mission of electoral observers visited 480 voting centers nationwide and found no irregularities.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ecuador opposition candidate challenges…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First attack sparks Civil War

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7353 0.0092 1.73%
L 2020 25.1826 0.0181 2.91%
L 2030 27.9152 0.0280 4.13%
L 2040 29.9860 0.0352 4.73%
L 2050 17.1575 0.0222 5.28%
G Fund 15.2871 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7193 0.0643 0.93%
C Fund 32.6498 -0.0421 6.07%
S Fund 42.7674 0.2069 4.57%
I Fund 26.3570 0.1016 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.