Ecuador opposition candidate challenges election results

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Opposition candidate Guillermo Lasso is challenging Ecuador election results showing he narrowly lost to President Rafael Correa’s handpicked successor.

The former banker filed his complaint with the National Electoral Council Wednesday, demanding a complete recount of all votes filed in the election.

Official results released Monday showed Lasso lost to Lenin Moreno by less than three points. A recount of nearly 300,000 votes confirmed those results.

At a press conference, Lasso repeated his earlier accusations of fraud and said people “need to be in the street.”

Hundreds of outraged supporters crashed through metal barricades trying to reach the electoral council’s headquarters in Quito on election night April 2nd.

The Organization of American States has said its mission of electoral observers visited 480 voting centers nationwide and found no irregularities.