Ethics Commission expected to hear Gov. Bentley case

By master
April 5, 2017
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Ethics Commission could weigh in soon on whether there’s reason to believe Gov. Robert Bentley broke state law in a scandal that has engulfed him for a year.

The commission is expected to go behind closed doors Wednesday to consider the matter.

The 74-year-old governor admitted personal mistakes after recorded phone calls surfaced of him making sexually charged remarks to a female aide. However, he maintains he did nothing illegal.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler filed an ethics complaint against Bentley accusing him of using state resources to pursue a relationship with the aide.

The commission functions similarly to a grand jury and will decide if there is probable cause that Bentley broke the ethics law. The commission could vote to refer the matter for possible prosecution.

