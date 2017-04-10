Sports Listen

Ex-California tribal leader sentenced to death in killings

and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 8:16 pm 1 min read
ALTURAS, Calif. (AP) — The former leader of a small Northern California Indian tribe was sentenced to death Monday for fatally shooting four people and trying to kill two others at a 2014 tribal meeting considering her eviction.

Cherie Rhoades, 47, shook her head as she listened to the Judge Candace Beason read the sentence during a three-hour hearing in Modoc County Superior Court, the Sacramento Bee reported (http://bit.ly/2p0xbFv ).

Beason rejected the option to modify a Placer County jury’s death sentence to life in prison calling the killings at the Cedarville Rancheria Tribal Headquarters “intentional, premeditated and willful.”

The February 20, 2014, attack happened as the Cedarville Rancheria Tribal Council was meeting to consider Rhoades appeal of her eviction from tribal housing. She had been suspended as tribal chairwoman just three weeks earlier, pending a federal investigation into allegations that she embezzled at least $50,000 from the tribe. Her brother Rurik Davis, 50, was serving as interim tribal chairman.

During the hearing, Rhoades opened fire with a 9-mm semi-automatic pistol, killing Davis, two other Tribal Council members and a tribal administrator, court documents allege.

The slain council members included Rhoades’ 19-year-old niece, Angel Penn, who was holding her newborn baby on her lap when she was killed, Duran said. The baby wasn’t hurt and was being placed with a family member.

After running out of bullets, Rhoades grabbed a kitchen knife, police said. She was stabbing someone in the parking lot when officers arrested her, court documents said.

