Facts about Justice Neil Gorsuch and the Supreme Court

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 2:26 pm < a min read
Justice Neil Gorsuch is the youngest Supreme Court nominee in a quarter-century. Some facts about Gorsuch and the court:

—At 49, he is the youngest nominee since Clarence Thomas, who was 43 when confirmed in 1991.

—The Colorado native went to high school in Washington while his mother served as EPA administrator in the Reagan administration.

—He’s the sixth member of the court who attended Harvard Law School; the other three got their law degrees from Yale.

—His parents, David Gorsuch and Anne Gorsuch Burford, became lawyers.

—Gorsuch credits a nun with teaching him how to write. He and his family attend an Episcopal church in Boulder, Colorado, though he was raised Roman Catholic and attended Catholic schools as a child. He joins a court that has five Catholics and three Jews.

—As an associate justice, Gorsuch will earn $251,800 a year — over 15 percent higher than his $217,600 salary as an appellate judge.

—Gorsuch joins the ranks of justices who are millionaires. He reported financial assets in 2015 worth at least $3.2 million, according to his latest financial disclosure report.

