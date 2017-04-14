Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Fake lawn signs with…

Fake lawn signs with anti-immigrant message turn up in LA

By master
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 9:29 pm < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fake lawn signs with the city seal and an anti-immigrant message have cropped up on a weedy street median near Beverly Hills.

The signs at Burton Way and Doheny Drive read: “Landscaping by L.A. City Council, We’d rather spend your taxes on welfare for illegals.”

City Councilman Paul Koretz condemned the signs on Friday and said they’ll be removed.

In a statement, Koretz said such messages have been turning up since, in his words: “Donald Trump empowered racists and bigots across the country.”

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Koretz adds: “The city of Los Angeles will never give in to these types of people.”

Another official-looking fake sign posted last week in Malibu included the city seal and read: “Official Sanctuary City. ‘Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great!’ (Boyle Heights Not So Much).”

Topics:
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Fake lawn signs with…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.