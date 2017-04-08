Sports Listen

Famed NYC bakery’s immigrant workers defy Trump

By VERENA DOBNIK
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 3:05 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Workers at a famed New York bakery who face a deadline to produce immigration papers are instead defying the government in public — at President Donald Trump’s Manhattan home.

The 31 employees of the Tom Cat Bakery will be fired and could be deported if they cannot prove by April 21 that they’re working in the country legally.

They’re rallying Saturday afternoon in front of Trump Tower.

The Department of Homeland Security set the deadline for the workers to show their employment documents.

Many have worked on the gourmet bakery’s production line for much of its 30-year existence.

Tom Cat covers a whole city block in Queens, churning out artisanal bread 24 hours a day and delivering it around in the New York City area.

