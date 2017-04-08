Sports Listen

FBI arrests Ohio pastor, another man on child sex charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The FBI has arrested an Ohio church’s pastor and another man on charges of sex trafficking of children.

Federal documents allege recruiting, enticing and transporting people the men knew were under 18 to engage in sex acts for pay. An agent’s criminal complaint says the alleged activity started three years ago with a girl who was then 14.

A U.S. magistrate judge Friday ordered 46-year-old Cordell Jenkins and 37-year-old Anthony Haynes held without bond until an April 13 hearing. The Toledo Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2oQdV08 ) Jenkins, pastor of Toledo’s Abundant Life Ministries, shook his head “no” as charges were read and indicated he will hire an attorney. Haynes told the magistrate he needed a court-appointed attorney until he “made some phone calls.”

The FBI says the case doesn’t involve the church.

