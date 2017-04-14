Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Federal judge signs order…

Federal judge signs order halting 2 Tennessee abortion laws

By master
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 5:30 pm < a min read
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has signed an order halting the enforcement of two abortion restrictions in Tennessee that are similar to Texas laws struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The order approved Friday reflects an agreement in a lawsuit filed against the state by abortion clinics in Memphis, Nashville and Bristol.

One of the laws said abortion providers must have hospital admitting privileges. The other required abortion clinics to meet hospital-level surgical standards.

Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said the judgment puts an end what she called “two baseless restrictions on safe and legal abortion.”

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

The state attorney general’s office has said it will continue defending another restriction that requires counseling and a 48-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Federal judge signs order…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.