Feds practice Ebola evacuations despite past Trump criticism

By MATTHEW LEE
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 3:44 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration recently conducted drills for transporting Ebola virus patients to the United States, even though Donald Trump railed against his predecessor’s decision to bring Ebola-infected patients to the U.S. for treatment in 2014.

The State Department and the Department of Health and Human Services say they led an unprecedented inter-agency drill last week to test their preparedness to deal with a new outbreak of Ebola or another highly infectious disease.

Eleven simulated patients were flown in specially designed bio-containment containers from Sierra Leone to Washington’s Dulles International Airport. They then went to five medical centers across the U.S.

As a private citizen, Trump heaped scathing criticism on President Barack Obama for the Ebola evacuations, saying they were dangerous and a threat to America.

