Few major Western leaders to attend Chinese summit

BEIJING (AP) — Leaders of 28 countries are set to attend a Chinese summit next month showcasing President Xi Jinping’s signature foreign policy plan, but few will hail from major Western countries.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday that Vladimir Putin of Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Spain’s Mariano Rajoy are among those slated to appear next month in Beijing for a summit to discuss Xi’s “One Belt, One Road” infrastructure investment program to stitch together the Eurasian continent.

Wang said leaders from France and Germany will not attend due to their domestic election schedules, not because they snubbed China.

China has sought to frame Xi’s vision for the China-led development program as an inclusive project rather than a statement of geopolitical ambitions that should concern the West.