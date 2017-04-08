First months of Trump, GOP Congress produce few victories

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is approaching the end of his first 100 days in office without having signed a single major bill into law.

Trump’s top priority has been repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama’s landmark health care law. But it ran aground in the House, the first time in recent memory that a newly elected president’s first big initiative had imploded so spectacularly.

Congress left Friday for a two-week spring break. Looking ahead, prospects for health care are at best dicey, while other initiatives such as tax reform, infrastructure spending and implementing Trump’s unpopular proposal for spending cuts aren’t ready for prime time yet.