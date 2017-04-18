Sports Listen

Flint’s mayor to recommend water source after lead crisis

By master
April 18, 2017
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Flint’s mayor is poised to make a recommendation on where the Michigan city should get its drinking water on the long term, following a crisis that left the supply contaminated with lead.

Karen Weaver plans to make the announcement Tuesday.

She said last year that the city of 100,000 residents would stick with a plan to draw from a pipeline to Lake Huron that is still under construction. But she has been reevaluating that decision, partly to fulfill a requirement so Flint can receive $100 million in federal funding to address the man-made disaster.

Flint currently gets treated water from a Detroit-area system.

The city returned to that source in 2015 after it was discovered that Flint River water was not treated to reduce lead pipe corrosion for 18 months.

