Former Mexican cartel head gets life for drug smuggling

By master
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 6:25 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — A once-powerful Mexican drug cartel leader and associate of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been sentenced to life in a U.S. prison.

Alfredo Beltran Leyva was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in February to charges his multibillion-dollar operation smuggled tons of cocaine and methamphetamine into the United States. Prosecutors say the organization shipped the drug from South America.

During his sentencing, prosecutors said the organization relied on killings, kidnappings and other violence to sustain its drug trafficking operation.

The once-powerful Beltran Leyva cartel began as an arm of Guzman’s Sinaloa federation but split after Beltran Leyva’s arrest in 2008.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco says Beltran Leyva led a “campaign of violence and fear that gripped communities across North America.”

