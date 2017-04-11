Former US congressman sues Oklahoma nonprofit

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former U.S. congressman is suing Feed the Children, alleging he was ousted as the charity’s CEO and president in retaliation for reporting irregularities to the state attorney general’s office.

J.C. Watts abruptly left the Oklahoma City-based nonprofit in November, less than 10 months into his three-year contract, The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2oUMdQn ) reported. Watts said the board of directors fired him the day after he told them he had reported his allegations to the state’s top lawyer.

The lawsuit filed against Feed the Children Monday also named the directors as defendants. It alleged Watts went to the attorney general’s protection unit in October only after the board refused to meet to discuss the alleged irregularities. The lawsuit also claimed that Watts was deceived when he was recruited to be the CEO and president.

Watts alleged the defendants made false representations to entice him to accept their job offer “and secure desperately needed funding.” Watts said the defendants were only interested in his fundraising abilities “and did not want any interference with the long-running practices of the organization.”

The lawsuit seeks punitive damages and compensation for financial damage and emotional distress.

Feed the Children said Watts’ allegations are baseless and without merit.

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com