Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Former US Sen. Kelly…

Former US Sen. Kelly Ayotte joins Murdoch’s News Corp. board

By master
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 12:07 pm < a min read
Share

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte is joining the board of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

The media company announced Ayotte’s addition to the board Monday.

Murdoch, the company’s CEO, is praising Ayotte’s addition to the board, saying she’ll bring “invaluable leadership and strategic planning skills.” Ayotte says News Corp. plays an “important role” in keeping people informed and delivering value for investors.

Ayotte, a Republican, lost her seat in the U.S. Senate last fall to former Gov. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat. She’s since been helping President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, through the confirmation process.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Ayotte is replacing Elaine Chao, the new U.S. Secretary of Transportation, on the board.

News Corp. owns newspapers in the U.S., U.K. and Australia, plus the book publisher HarperCollins and other media brands.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Former US Sen. Kelly…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1860: Pony Express debuts

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Explosive ordnance disposal training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.