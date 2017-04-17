Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Former VP Biden dedicating…

Former VP Biden dedicating statue honoring Sen. Hollings

By SEANNA ADCOX
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 7:15 am < a min read
Share

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Ernest “Fritz” Hollings of South Carolina is being honored outside the federal courthouse in Charleston that used to bear his name.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the main speaker Monday at the dedication of a Hollings statue outside the J. Waties Waring Judicial Center. Hollings made the unusual request in 2015 that Congress rename the building for the civil rights-era judge.

Biden is a longtime friend of South Carolina’s 95-year-old former Democratic governor. Hollings served nearly 40 years in the U.S. Senate before retiring in 2005.

In 2010, Biden dedicated a University of South Carolina library named for Hollings.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will introduce Biden. Others scheduled to attend the free, public ceremony include U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, South Carolina’s only Democrat currently in Congress.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Former VP Biden dedicating…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.