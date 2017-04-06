French candidate Fillon lashes out over corruption leaks

Sports Listen

PARIS (AP) — Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon is threatening legal action over leaks that have deeply damaged his campaign — and that he believes came from President Francois Hollande.

Fillon said Thursday on France-Inter radio that he had detailed information about who was behind the leaks about parliamentary jobs he gave his wife and children. He said “when the time comes, I will pursue them” and “those who are at the origin of the affair will not sleep well in the future.”

Fillon has been given preliminary charges of embezzlement but denies wrongdoing. On Thursday he reiterated accusations that the Socialist president was linked to the leaks — accusations Hollande has denied.

Fillon was once the front-runner in the race for the April 23-May 7 election, but polls now suggest he would come in third.

