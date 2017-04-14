Sports Listen

French judges to European Parliament: lift Le Pen’s immunity

By master
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 3:22 am < a min read
PARIS (AP) — French investigators are asking the European Parliament to lift far-right legislator Marine Le Pen’s immunity so that she can face possible prosecution over suspected misuse of parliamentary salaries.

Le Pen, a leading candidate for France’s presidential election April 23 and May 7, has immunity from prosecution as a European Parliament member.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said Friday that investigating judges issued the request, and it is being transmitted by the French government to the European Parliament.

Le Pen said Friday on Francetvinfo that it’s “the normal procedure.” She has called the accusations unfounded.

The case concerns suspicions that Le Pen and others in her anti-immigration National Front party used parliamentary aides for party activity while they were on EU-financed salaries.

The European Parliament last month lifted her immunity in another investigation, over tweeting gruesome images of Islamic State violence.

