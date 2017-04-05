Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Germany launches new military…

Germany launches new military unit to combat cyberattacks

By master
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 9:29 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has launched a new military unit dedicated to thwarting cyberattacks and responding if necessary.

Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the unit, which will be fully operational by 2021, will bring together information technology experts from other branches of the military, and also include new specialists. In all, it’s envisioned to have some 13,500 soldiers and civilians by summer.

The unit is being put under command of a lieutenant general with an initial 260 troops under his command.

The Defense Ministry says the military experiences thousands of cyberattacks of varying degrees of severity on its servers every day.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Von der Leyen told troops at the official launch in Bonn when “an attack endangers the functioning and operational capacity of the armed forces, we can defend ourselves offensively.”

Topics:
All News Defense Government News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Germany launches new military…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Conservationists lobby Congress for National Park Service

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior secretary Zinke speaks at MLK Memorial

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7244 0.0025 1.73%
L 2020 25.1687 0.0050 2.91%
L 2030 27.9000 0.0077 4.13%
L 2040 29.9684 0.0091 4.73%
L 2050 17.1472 0.0057 5.28%
G Fund 15.2801 0.0009 0.59%
F Fund 17.6574 -0.0003 0.93%
C Fund 32.7186 0.0235 6.07%
S Fund 42.4956 -0.0170 4.57%
I Fund 26.3180 0.0070 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.