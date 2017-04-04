Germany says Trump military spending won’t guarantee peace

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Germany says the United States’ plan to spend more on its military won’t guarantee peace and it criticizes the Trump administration’s proposed cuts to foreign aid.

Germany’s development minister, Gerd Muller, spoke Tuesday while announcing what he called a “Marshall Plan with Africa” focused on improving economic growth, security and rule of law.

Diplomats applauded as Muller said that “anyone who pretends that more military is the answer will see that he will not be getting more peace.”

President Donald Trump’s proposed budget seeks a $54 billion boost for the military and deep cuts of roughly 31 percent for the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development.