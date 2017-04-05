Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Greek PM says deal…

Greek PM says deal on debt close, otherwise summit needed

By master
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 6:20 am < a min read
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras says that negotiators are “just a breath” away from reaching a breakthrough in debt negotiations with bailout creditors and called for a special eurozone summit if a deal fails to materialize Friday.

Tsipras hinted that some lenders were “moving the goalposts” each time Greece was getting close to meeting approval conditions for the bailout and, without naming who was involved, said: “This is not a game.”

After the meeting with Tsipras in Athens, EU Council President Donald Tusk said, “No one is interested to punish Greece.”

The bailout talks have been delayed for months, freezing the payout of a rescue loan installment and hurting chances of a Greek economic recovery after years of recession and turmoil.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Greek PM says deal…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Timber City exhibit at the National Building Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7244 0.0025 1.73%
L 2020 25.1687 0.0050 2.91%
L 2030 27.9000 0.0077 4.13%
L 2040 29.9684 0.0091 4.73%
L 2050 17.1472 0.0057 5.28%
G Fund 15.2801 0.0009 0.59%
F Fund 17.6574 -0.0003 0.93%
C Fund 32.7186 0.0235 6.07%
S Fund 42.4956 -0.0170 4.57%
I Fund 26.3180 0.0070 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.