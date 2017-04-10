Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Greenpeace protests outside G-7…

Greenpeace protests outside G-7 Energy meeting

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 8:04 am < a min read
Share

ROME (AP) — Top energy officials from the Group of Seven industrial nations were gathering in the Italian capital amid growing concerns over the U.S. administration’s moves to unravel policies aimed at stalling global warming.

Greenpeace was holding a sit-in outside Monday’s meeting, calling on officials to maintain their commitments to reduce greenhouse gases under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The ministers’ agenda calls for discussion of energy security, policies to move away from coal, natural gas routes and supply, sustainable development of electricity sources, alternative fuel scenarios and energy access and investments in Africa.

Environmental activists are concerned about the Trump administration’s intention to dismantle the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan, which aimed at reducing carbon pollution from power plants.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Greenpeace protests outside G-7…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke helps wash Vietnam War Memorial

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.