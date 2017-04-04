Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Groups sue to stop…

Groups sue to stop US use of cyanide predator killing traps

By KEITH RIDLER
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 3:19 pm < a min read
Share

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Environmental and animal-welfare groups have filed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. government is violating the Endangered Species Act by allowing the use of two predator-killing poisons.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Montana by the Center for Biological Diversity and other groups seeks an immediate ban of the poisons where they could harm federally protected species including grizzly bears.

One device placed in the ground sprays cyanide when triggered by animals.

An Idaho boy was injured last month when he checked one out with his dog on federally-owned land. The dog died.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

The other poison targeted in the lawsuit is a pesticide called Compound 1080 placed in collars worn by livestock and ingested by attacking predators.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is named in the lawsuit.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News Health News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Groups sue to stop…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Timber City exhibit at the National Building Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.