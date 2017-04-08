Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Hack caused Dallas' emergency…

Hack caused Dallas’ emergency sirens to sound in error

By master
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 2:38 pm < a min read
Share

DALLAS (AP) — Officials say Dallas’ emergency siren system was hacked, resulting in them sporadically sounding for about an hour and a half overnight.

City spokeswoman Sana Syed said Saturday that investigators believe the hack came from the Dallas area. Office of Emergency Management Director Rocky Vaz said his office eventually had to shut down the system.

Officials say all of the city’s 156 outdoor sirens that are used to alert people to shelter indoors during severe weather were activated.

Vaz says investigators have asked the Federal Communications Commission to help determine who was behind the hack.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Sana says the sirens started at 11:40 p.m. Friday and the system was completely shut off by 1:20 a.m. Saturday. The sirens could be heard going silent before sounding again in that period.

___

An earlier version of this story was corrected to show that the system was completely shut off by 1:20 a.m. Saturday, not 1:20 p.m.

Topics:
All News Government News Technology News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Hack caused Dallas' emergency…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.