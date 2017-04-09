Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Hard-line cleric says he'll…

Hard-line cleric says he’ll run in Iran election

By master
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 12:37 pm < a min read
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s official IRNA news agency is reporting that a hard-line cleric and close ally of the country’s supreme leader has announced he will run in the May presidential election.

The Sunday report said Ebrahim Raisi announced his readiness in a statement in which he said the country is suffering from “structural chronic illness and incorrect managerial traditions.”

Iranian hardliners had hope Raisi would challenge incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, who is eligible to run for a second term.

The statement says: “The first step for change is to form a powerful and aware administration for serving people and fighting discrimination, poverty and corruption.”

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

In 2016, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed Raisi as head of Imam Reza charity foundation that owns huge business conglomerate and endowments in Iran.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Hard-line cleric says he'll…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.