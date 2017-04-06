Sports Listen

Health insurer to stop selling individual policies in Iowa

By master
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 3:16 pm < a min read
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another health insurer has announced it will stop selling individual policies in Iowa, just days after Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield made a similar announcement.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2oe32Ey ) that Aetna informed Iowa regulators Thursday that it would stop selling individual policies, which cover tens of thousands of Iowans who don’t have access to employer-provided coverage or government plans.

Like Wellmark, Aetna cited instability in the insurance market. Aetna had already had stopped selling such policies in most states for 2017, citing turmoil in the wake of the Affordable Care Act.

Aetna says it had not decided whether to pull out of the three remaining states where it sells individual policies: Nebraska, Delaware and Virginia.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

