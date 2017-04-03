Sports Listen

Hogan pulls health secretary nomination, plans to try again

April 3, 2017
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has withdrawn the nomination of Dennis Schrader to be Maryland’s health secretary without a Senate confirmation vote with a week left in the state’s legislative session, but he plans to keep him on the job.

Doug Mayer, Hogan’s spokesman, confirmed Monday the nomination has been withdrawn.

Mayer says Schrader will continue to serve in the position and will be reappointed to the post, with the hope that he can receive a confirmation vote by the Senate next year.

The Senate Executive Nominations Committee has held up a vote on Schrader’s confirmation.

The legislative session is scheduled to adjourn on April 10.


