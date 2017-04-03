How Senate Dems have said they will vote on court pick

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2017
So far, just three Democrats have said they will vote for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee while the majority of Democrats oppose Neil Gorsuch. That puts Democrats close to the 41 that would force Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to change Senate rules this week, scrapping the 60-vote threshold to ensure confirmation of Gorsuch with just a simple majority in the 100-seat chamber.

All 52 Republicans back the nominee.

Democrats and one independent who have announced their opposition to Gorsuch (total 37):

Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin

Sherrod Brown of Ohio

Tom Carper of Delaware

Bob Casey of Pennsylvania

Kamala Harris of California

Ed Markey of Massachusetts

Jeff Merkley of Oregon

Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Chuck Schumer of New York

Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island

Jack Reed of Rhode Island

Tom Udall of New Mexico

Patty Murray of Washington

Ron Wyden of Oregon

Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Bill Nelson of Florida

Mazie Hirono of Hawaii

Al Franken of Minnesota

Debbie Stabenow of Michigan

Dick Durbin of Illinois

Gary Peters of Michigan

Chris Van Hollen of Maryland

Chris Murphy of Connecticut

Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire

Kirsten Gilibrand of New York

Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire

Tim Kaine of Virginia

Martin Heinrich of New Mexico

Cory Booker of New Jersey

Maria Cantwell of Washington

Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada

Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut

Brian Schatz of Hawaii

Claire McCaskill of Missouri

Jon Tester of Montana

Supporting Gorsuch (3):

Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota

Joe Manchin of West Virginia

Joe Donnelly of Indiana

Still unannounced

Michael Bennet of Colorado

Chris Coons of Delaware

Dianne Feinstein of California

Angus King of Maine

Bob Menendez of New Jersey

Mark Warner of Virginia

Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Ben Cardin of Maryland have said they will oppose the nominee, but it’s unclear how they will vote on cloture.

