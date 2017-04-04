Sports Listen

Hungary seeks stricter terms for Soros-founded university

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 6:04 am < a min read
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Lawmakers from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party are expected to approve a draft education bill that critics say targets a university founded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

The bill, scheduled to be voted on Tuesday, modifies rules regulating foreign universities in Hungary. Central European University says parts of the bill directly target it, and could force it to close.

The U.S. State Department as well as hundreds of academics and universities have expressed their support for CEU, founded in 1991.

Orban, a former Soros scholarship recipient, has been increasingly critical of the Hungarian-born philanthropist, accusing him of wanting to influence Hungarian politics.

Zoltan Balog, whose ministry oversees education, said Hungary’s government was ready to negotiate with the U.S. government on an agreement about the university.

