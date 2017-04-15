Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » In Alaska, anxiety grows…

In Alaska, anxiety grows as debate over health care rages

By BECKY BOHRER and RACHEL D'ORO
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 9:37 am < a min read
Share

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Going without health insurance is a risk. Going without it in Alaska can be a gamble of a much higher order, because it’s a place unlike anywhere else in the United States, with its brutal cold, wide-open spaces and dangerous outdoor jobs.

And yet many people on the Last Frontier do not carry insurance. For them, the Affordable Care Act just isn’t working.

For reasons that have a lot to do with its sheer size, sparse population and harsh environment, Alaska has some of the highest health care costs in the nation and some of the most expensive insurance premiums.

Michael Hutton, for example, makes a living selling dog food used by dog sledders. He looked at the potential $700-a-month cost of coverage under Obamacare and decided he would rather take his chances and go without coverage.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

At 45, he says he is doing OK without insurance. But he admits he worries what will happen as he gets older.

Topics:
All News Government News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » In Alaska, anxiety grows…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.