Indonesia capital votes for governor after divisive campaign

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Residents of the Indonesian capital are electing a governor after a polarizing campaign that undermined Indonesia’s reputation for practicing a tolerant and moderate form of Islam.

The runoff election pits the minority Christian incumbent, Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, against a former Cabinet minister, Anies Baswedan, who has courted the support of conservative clerics who oppose electing a non-Muslim.

The election battle has highlighted the growing strength of hard-line Islamic groups in the world’s most populous Muslim nation.

Polls opened Wednesday morning and several million of Jakarta’s residents are expected to vote.

Ahok is on trial for blasphemy and hundreds of thousands have protested against him in Jakarta, calling for him to be imprisoned.

Baswedan and Ahok are neck in neck in opinion polls released earlier this week.