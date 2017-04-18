Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Indonesia capital votes for…

Indonesia capital votes for governor after divisive campaign

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 8:29 pm < a min read
Share

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Residents of the Indonesian capital are electing a governor after a polarizing campaign that undermined Indonesia’s reputation for practicing a tolerant and moderate form of Islam.

The runoff election pits the minority Christian incumbent, Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, against a former Cabinet minister, Anies Baswedan, who has courted the support of conservative clerics who oppose electing a non-Muslim.

The election battle has highlighted the growing strength of hard-line Islamic groups in the world’s most populous Muslim nation.

Polls opened Wednesday morning and several million of Jakarta’s residents are expected to vote.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Ahok is on trial for blasphemy and hundreds of thousands have protested against him in Jakarta, calling for him to be imprisoned.

Baswedan and Ahok are neck in neck in opinion polls released earlier this week.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Indonesia capital votes for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: The Ride of Paul Revere

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard and reenactors honor American Revolution

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7263 -0.0091 1.73%
L 2020 25.1393 -0.0305 2.91%
L 2030 27.8257 -0.0574 4.13%
L 2040 29.8682 -0.0732 4.73%
L 2050 17.0773 -0.0486 5.28%
G Fund 15.2941 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8288 0.0650 0.93%
C Fund 32.4907 -0.0937 6.07%
S Fund 42.4020 -0.0009 4.57%
I Fund 26.1804 -0.1862 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.