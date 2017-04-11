Indonesian corruption investigator attacked with chemical

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Police say an anti-graft commission investigator leading a probe into a scandal that threatens to implicate high-profile Indonesian politicians was attacked with a chemical as he returned from dawn prayers.

Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said Novel Baswedan was attacked Tuesday morning by two assailants on a motorcycle while returning from a neighborhood mosque. He said police are still investigating.

Local media described the incident as an acid attack. Images that circulated online showed Baswedan’s eyes and forehead swollen and discolored.

The anti-corruption commission alleges about 80 conspirators and several companies stole more than a third of the funds provided for a $440 million electronic identity card system in 2011 and 2012.

Some of those allegedly implicated have key roles in President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s governing coalition.