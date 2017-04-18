Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Investigation underway into Army…

Investigation underway into Army chopper crash; victim ID’d

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 8:45 pm < a min read
Share

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — Army investigators have arrived at the scene of a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Maryland that left one crew member dead and two injured.

The U.S. Army Military District of Washington said in a statement Tuesday night that investigators arrived earlier in the day to begin looking into the cause of the crash.

The helicopter went down Monday on a golf course in Leonardtown, about 60 miles southeast of Washington.

The statement says 22-year-old Spc. Jeremy Darrell Tomlin, originally from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Injured were Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Nicholas and Capt. Terikazu Onoda. The Army says both are in critical condition at a Baltimore hospital.

All three were assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Topics:
All News Defense Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Investigation underway into Army…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: The Ride of Paul Revere

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard and reenactors honor American Revolution

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7263 -0.0091 1.73%
L 2020 25.1393 -0.0305 2.91%
L 2030 27.8257 -0.0574 4.13%
L 2040 29.8682 -0.0732 4.73%
L 2050 17.0773 -0.0486 5.28%
G Fund 15.2941 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8288 0.0650 0.93%
C Fund 32.4907 -0.0937 6.07%
S Fund 42.4020 -0.0009 4.57%
I Fund 26.1804 -0.1862 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.