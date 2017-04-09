Sports Listen

Israeli media: Billionaire questioned in Netanyahu probe

By master
April 9, 2017
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media say police have questioned another billionaire as part of a corruption probe involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Channel 2 TV says police grilled British businessman Poju Zabludowicz on Saturday about alleged presents he provided Netanyahu and his wife, Sara.

The investigation, dubbed “File 1000,” reportedly concerns claims that Netanyahu improperly accepted lavish gifts from wealthy supporters, including Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer.

The Netanyahus are said to have received more than $100,000 worth of cigars and liquor from Milchan. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing.

Zabludowicz owns several assets in Israel and has been friendly with Netanyahu for decades.

Police have questioned Netanyahu four times concerning his ties with Milchan and other top executives in media and international business. Netanyahu may have to resign if indicted.

