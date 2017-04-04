Sports Listen

Trending:

OPM breach overboardTSP goes negativeTrump budget a reality?Neverending CR
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Japan Cabinet allows schools…

Japan Cabinet allows schools to study banned imperial order

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 5:29 am < a min read
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Opposition politicians are criticizing a decision by Japan’s Cabinet to allow schools to study a 19th century imperial order on education that was banned after World War II for promoting militarism and emperor worship, saying it’s a sign that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government is becoming more nationalistic.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters Tuesday the Imperial Rescript on Education should be allowed as a teaching material if it is used in line with the constitution and the education law. The Cabinet adopted the policy Friday.

Opposition politicians on Tuesday called the move unconstitutional and unacceptable.

The rescript, banned in 1948, calls on Japanese to sacrifice their lives for the emperor. It recently captured national attention because of a political scandal involving a school whose ultra-nationalistic owner used it.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Japan Cabinet allows schools…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1860: Pony Express debuts

Fed Photo of the Day

Marines learn explosive breaching

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.