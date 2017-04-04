Japan Cabinet allows schools to study banned imperial order

TOKYO (AP) — Opposition politicians are criticizing a decision by Japan’s Cabinet to allow schools to study a 19th century imperial order on education that was banned after World War II for promoting militarism and emperor worship, saying it’s a sign that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government is becoming more nationalistic.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters Tuesday the Imperial Rescript on Education should be allowed as a teaching material if it is used in line with the constitution and the education law. The Cabinet adopted the policy Friday.

Opposition politicians on Tuesday called the move unconstitutional and unacceptable.

The rescript, banned in 1948, calls on Japanese to sacrifice their lives for the emperor. It recently captured national attention because of a political scandal involving a school whose ultra-nationalistic owner used it.