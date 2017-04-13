Sports Listen

Judge accused of drunken driving in town where dad is mayor

By master
April 13, 2017
READING, Pa. (AP) — A district judge has been charged with drunken driving in the Pennsylvania city where her father is mayor.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kyley Scott was charged Thursday by police in Reading (REH’-ding).

Police say she had a blood-alcohol level that was two times the legal amount for driving when she was stopped April 2. Police say she was seen leaving a tavern at about 2:15 a.m. and people called 911 after seeing her car weaving down the road.

Mayor Wally Scott served as the city’s district judge until he retired in 2015 to run for mayor. His daughter succeeded him in the $89,000-a-year position.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Kyley Scott.

WFMZ-TV says she and the mayor didn’t immediately comment Thursday.

