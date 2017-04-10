Sports Listen

Judge again finds discrimination in Texas’ voter ID law

By PAUL J. WEBER
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 6:10 pm < a min read
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has ruled for a second time that Texas’ strict voter ID law was intentionally crafted to discriminate against minorities.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos of Corpus Christi on Monday comes more than two years after she likened the ballot-box rules in Texas to a “poll tax” meant to suppress minority voters.

She is still holding to that conclusion after an appeals court asked her to go back and re-examine her findings.

The Texas law requires voters to show one of seven forms of identification at the ballot box. That list includes concealed handgun licenses but not college student IDs.

A court forced Texas last year to provide more flexibility under the law for the November elections.

