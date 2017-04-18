Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Judge denies bid to…

Judge denies bid to disband polygamous towns’ police agency

By JACQUES BILLEAD
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 7:18 pm < a min read
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has rejected a request by the federal government to disband the shared police department in a polygamous community on the Arizona-Utah border as a punishment for a religious discrimination verdict against the sister cities.

The order Tuesday by U.S. District Judge H. Russel Holland instead requires police procedures to be revised and an independent mentor be appointed to the police chief in Colorado City, Arizona, and Hildale, Utah.

Holland says other police agencies accused of wrongdoing that included deaths didn’t face disbandment.

The request was a response to a 2016 verdict that found the towns denied nonbelievers police protection and building permits.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

The towns were accused of operating as an arm of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, a radical offshoot of mainstream Mormonism.

___

Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/jacques%20billeaud.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Judge denies bid to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: The Ride of Paul Revere

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard and reenactors honor American Revolution

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7263 -0.0091 1.73%
L 2020 25.1393 -0.0305 2.91%
L 2030 27.8257 -0.0574 4.13%
L 2040 29.8682 -0.0732 4.73%
L 2050 17.0773 -0.0486 5.28%
G Fund 15.2941 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8288 0.0650 0.93%
C Fund 32.4907 -0.0937 6.07%
S Fund 42.4020 -0.0009 4.57%
I Fund 26.1804 -0.1862 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.