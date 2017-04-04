Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Jury hears opening statements…

Jury hears opening statements in trial over barracks ambush

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 12:08 pm < a min read
Share

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) — A jury has heard opening statements in the trial of an anti-government survivalist who’s accused of killing a Pennsylvania trooper and injuring a second in a 2014 ambush at their barracks.

Eric Frein (freen) could face a death sentence if he’s convicted in the attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass.

A prosecutor told jurors that Frein assassinated Dickson in an attempt to spark a revolution. Pike County First Assistant District Attorney Bruce DeSarro asked the panel to deliver “full justice” by convicting Frein.

Defense lawyer Michael Weinstein reminded jurors that Frein is presumed innocent and the government must prove its case. Weinstein says Frein won’t take the stand.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Frein led police on a 48-day manhunt before his capture by U.S. marshals.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Jury hears opening statements…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson signs book during Texas listening tour

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.