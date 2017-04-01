Justice Sotomayor, at Princeton, avoids any talk of Gorsuch

Sports Listen

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor spoke at Princeton University on topics that seemed to cover everything but President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, and the ensuing conflict in the Senate.

Saturday’s event was hosted by the school’s Latino Alumni organization and was aimed at celebrating the school’s past and present Latino student body. During a Q&A session, organizers told the audience that Sotomayor wouldn’t address any current political issues. She did, however, lament a missed opportunity to break the glass ceiling by electing a woman for president.

Sotomayor, appointed by former President Barack Obama, graduated from Princeton in 1976.

The Senate is headed for a tense showdown over Gorsuch, with Republicans determined to confirm him within the week over Democratic objections.

