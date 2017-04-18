Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Justices could limit recovery…

Justices could limit recovery in securities fraud cases

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 1:16 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems willing to make it tougher for the government to recover ill-gotten gains from people convicted of securities fraud.

Most of the justices — including newly confirmed Justice Neil Gorsuch — suggested during arguments Tuesday that such recoveries are subject to a five-year statute of limitations.

The court is deciding whether venture capitalist Charles Kokesh must return $35 million from investor funds he used to pay himself and others at his New Mexico-based operation from 1995 to 2006.

A federal appeals court ruled Kokesh must pay the full amount. But lawyers for Kokesh say the five-year window would reduce his payment to just $5 million.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Government officials argue that recovering all illicit profits regardless of how old they are is a critical part of enforcing securities laws.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Justices could limit recovery…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: The Ride of Paul Revere

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke works on burn pile with Nat'l Park Service crew

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7354 0.0312 1.73%
L 2020 25.1698 0.0779 2.91%
L 2030 27.8831 0.1332 4.13%
L 2040 29.9414 0.1674 4.73%
L 2050 17.1259 0.1088 5.28%
G Fund 15.2931 0.0040 0.59%
F Fund 17.7638 -0.0132 0.93%
C Fund 32.5844 0.2782 6.07%
S Fund 42.4029 0.4520 4.57%
I Fund 26.3666 0.1134 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.